GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department quickly located a missing 11-year-old boy Monday.
Officers asked for the public’s help locating Terry Arnold Munoz.
He was last seen leaving a friend’s apartment near Northeast Hogan Drive and Stark Street at 2 p.m. Monday.
Within 15 minutes of asking for the public’s help locating the boy, officers said he was found safe.
No further details were released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.