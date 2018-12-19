GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 38-year-old man was arrested earlier this month after police say they found thousands of dollars worth of stolen property at a Gresham home.
Detectives served a search warrant on Dec. 6 at a home near Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 196th Avenue.
Police said detectives recovered $70,000 worth of stolen property, including a stolen Jayco travel trailer that is valued at $29,000.
Ryan Heath Taylor was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on multiple charges related to theft. He was released from jail on Tuesday.
Police are asking anyone with information about Taylor or his "illegal extracurricular activities" to call Detective Cobb at 503-618-2365.
