Gresham police release image of vehicle believed to be involved in deadly hit-and-run

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department has released an image of a vehicle believed to be involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead last week.

The crash occurred on Nov. 29 at about 9:20 p.m. During the investigation, officers learned the pedestrian had been pushing a bicycle that was hauling a plastic cart with wheels in the eastbound lane of Northeast Halsey Street near Northeast 190th Place when they were hit by a vehicle from behind.

After the hit-and-run, police received numerous tips from the public and obtained a photo of what they believe to be the suspect vehicle. Police said the photo is from a home surveillance camera at night as the vehicle drives by and the suspect vehicle appears to be a dark-colored SUV.

The photo released by police shows the vehicle with the headlights on.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the crash should contact Gresham police officer Hector Carranza at 503-618-2317.