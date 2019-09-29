GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say a missing runaway 11-year-old girl has been found safe.
Police say Atlanta Schaffner was last seen leaving her home near the 2600 block of 201st at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Sunday evening, police reported that Atlanta has been located and is safe.
