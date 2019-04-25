GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 64-year-old man who was reported missing Thursday night has returned home, according to Gresham police.
Police said Arthur Pendergraft was last seen Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. at his home at Chestnut Lane Assisted Living for the Deaf in the 1200 block of Northeast 6th Street.
Police say Pendergraft was picked up by a cab and dropped off in the area of Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Division Street in Portland just after 7 p.m.
Friday morning, police said Pendergraft returned to his home and is safe.
No other details have been released at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
