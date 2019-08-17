GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police say two teenage sisters who left home Friday have been located.
Officers said Rabecca and Emma Elkins, who are 13 and 14 years old, left their northeast Gresham home around noon Friday to connect with a teen they met online.
Police believed they may have been heading toward the East Portland Community Center.
Police say shortly after midnight on Sunday, they located Emma and Rabecca. The sisters have been reunited with their guardian.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.