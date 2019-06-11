GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) –Police say two reports of men attempting to lure two separate 11-year-old girls into their vehicles in Gresham are not credible.
The police department took the separate reports on June 7 and June 9.
The incident June 7 reportedly took place near northeast 194th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street and involved an older white man in a red compact sedan, law enforcement said.
The incident June 9 reportedly occurred on the westside of Northeast 162nd Avenue near Northeast Hoyt Street and involved a man in a pickup offering a girl and her dog treats if they agreed to enter his vehicle.
The police department Tuesday said both reports are not believed to be credible after investigators spent hours reviewing surveillance video from the area. They say there is no threat to the public.
Officers say that while child luring by a stranger is rare, parents should talk to their kids about stranger danger. The police department says it takes reports like these very seriously.
