GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy who ran away from home has been located, according to Gresham police.
Police said Zach Lawson-Delaney ran away on Saturday and family members were concerned for his welfare.
On Tuesday morning, police said Lawson-Delaney returned home and is safe.
No other details were released.
