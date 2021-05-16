GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham Police Department asks for the public’s help to find a missing 13-year-old girl who ran away from home on Saturday and is believed to be endangered.
GPD said Karen Torres ran away from her home at 184th and East Burnside Street shortly before 11:00 p.m. Torres has her phone turned off and has deactivated her social media accounts. Friends told police that they don’t know where she is.
Police said she has previously made statements about wanting to hurt herself in the past.
Torres is a Hispanic girl, 5 feet tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white jacket and light blue jeans, police said. She is also familiar with TriMet.
Anyone who sees her is asked to call the police.
