Gresham police searching for Centennial Middle School vandalism suspects

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating two suspects accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to Centennial Middle School.
The Gresham Police Department released surveillance images of the two suspects Wednesday. Officers said the vandalism was done to the school over spring break.
Investigators said the graffiti caused $3,700 in damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gresham Police Department tip line at 503-618-2719 or 1-888-989-3505, or provide the information online.
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
