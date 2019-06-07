GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl that happened in northeast Gresham Friday morning.
Police said they received a 911 call about the attempted abduction at around 6:48 a.m.
The girl reported being approached by an older white man in red compact sedan in the area of Northeast 194th Avenue and Northeast Davis Street.
Police said the suspect had blonde hair with a beard and an unknown facial tattoo.
Police are attempting to identify the suspect.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Gresham police tip line at 503-618-2719.
