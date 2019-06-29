GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 11-year-old boy.
Jaylik Gray was last seen at around 3:55 p.m. Saturday.
Officers said he left his home near Northeast Hood Avenue and Division Street. Police described him as a runaway.
Jaylik is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with black hair in a buzz cut and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gold beanie, black puffy jacket, black T-shirt with white writing and white high-top shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 503-823-3333 or call 911 if necessary.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.