GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.
Police said Joshua Frison was last seen Wednesday at around 7:30 p.m. going to a friend's house near Southeast 182nd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street.
Frison has brown hair, stands about 5-feet tall and weighs 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and black jogging pants.
Anyone who sees Frison, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.