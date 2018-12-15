GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old woman reported missing Saturday afternoon.
At 2:47 p.m., officers were called to Mt. Hood Medical Center after a woman left the hospital’s care.
Lacy Mae Erkkila is believed to be a danger to herself and was last seen leaving the hospital wearing a blue hospital jacket and teal scrubs.
Erkkila is described as a white woman who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.
Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call 911.
