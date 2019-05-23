Gresham police searching for missing 18-year-old woman

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old woman.
Police say Jailine Moreno-Solario was last seen Thursday at about 9 a.m. after she was dropped off at Reynolds High School.
Moreno-Solario is having mental health issues and her family is worried about her, according to police.
Moreno-Solario is about 5’ tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say she may be in the Rockwood area.
Anyone with information on Moreno-Solario’s whereabouts is asked to call Gresham police.
