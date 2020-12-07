GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public's help locating a man last seen Sunday afternoon.
David Hoffman, 64, was last seen at 2:45 p.m. near the 3100 block of Southwest Lillyben Avenue.
Police said Hoffman has mental health issues and medical diagnoses that require medicine. He has reportedly missed his medication.
Hoffman was last seen wearing a black hoodie, jeans and white shoes.
Anyone who sees Hoffman or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Gresham police at 503-823-3333.
