Gresham police searching for missing 65-year-old man in need of medication

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking the public for help in finding a man who was reported missing Wednesday morning in Gresham.
According to police, Theodore (Ted) Meyer was last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Northeast Division Street between Northeast Hogan Drive and Northeast Kane Drive.
Meyer is described as a 65-year-old man who is 6 feet tall, weighs 185 pounds and has dark hair.
Police said he suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is in need of medication.
Meyer was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket with a gray hood.
Anyone who knows of Meyer’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.