GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday night.
Jack Patterson was last seen around 8 p.m. near the 18700 block of Southeast Richey Road.
Patterson is described as a white man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown and gray balding hair. According to police, he has dementia.
Police said he was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, baggy blue pants and an old pair of dress shoes.
His car is a white 2004 Buick LeSabre with Oregon license plate CL86433, which police said he was driving.
Anyone who knows of Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.
