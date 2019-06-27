GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old man.
Cameron Clark was last seen today around 1 p.m. at his residence near Southeast Roberts Avenue and Southeast 5th Street.
Clark is on the autism spectrum, according to police.
He is described as approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, 175 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes.
He was last seen wearing a black Timbers Adidas jacket, gray shorts and gray sandals.
Anyone who knows of Clark’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.