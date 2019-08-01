GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help locating missing brothers who ran away from home.
Cassius and Raymond Hill, ages 9 and 10 years old, were last seen at their home on the 200 block of Northeast 162nd Avenue at 12:07 p.m. Thursday.
Police said the boys ran away from home to avoid discipline.
Both boys have short black hair and light brown skin, according to police. Cassius was last seen wearing a red shirt and pajama pants. Raymond was last known to be wearing a green shirt and grey shorts.
Anyone with information about their location is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.