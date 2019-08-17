GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating sisters, 13 and 14 years old, who left home Friday and did not return.
Officers said Rabecca and Emma Elkins left their northeast Gresham home around noon Friday to connect with a teen they met online.
Police believe they may have been heading toward the East Portland Community Center.
Rabecca is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds with strawberry brown hair and brown eyes. Emma is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 110 pounds with strawberry brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows where the girls are is asked to call police at 503-823-3333 or, if necessary, 911.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.