GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Police said Shauna Scribner, 45, was last seen Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. at Barrel Room, located at 105 Northwest 3rd Avenue.
According to police, Scribner needs medication and she did not take it with her.
Scribner is described as a white woman, about 5 feet 4 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon track suit with matching pants and blue shoes.
Anyone who sees Scribner or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.