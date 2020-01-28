GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman.
Rachelle Carson, 37, was last seen on Monday at around 5:30 p.m. Police did not say where she was last seen.
Police said Carson is mentally disabled.
Carson is a white woman, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, 280 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, baggie pink t-shirt and pink pants.
Anyone with information about Carson's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
