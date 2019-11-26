GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 56-year-old woman.
Takako McLellan was last seen around 5 a.m. Tuesday leaving her home near Southeast 9th Street and Hogan Road.
Officers said McLellan is considered endangered due to unspecified medical conditions.
McLellan is 5 feet 3 inches tall and 136 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an unknown color knit cap and a black puffy jacket.
Anyone who has information on McLellan’s location is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 or 911, if necessary.
