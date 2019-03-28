GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are looking for a person accused of burglarizing an organization that helps feed students in the Gresham area.
Organizers with Operation Backpack say someone broke into their office off Southeast Hogan Road Wednesday night and cleared their shelves, taking off with $200 in food and $68 in donations meant for children.
Operation Backpack collects donations of backpacks, school supplies hygiene products, and non-perishable foods for kids. The donations are then packed up and given to kids in need to help them get through the weekends.
Angela Powell is a bus driver and program coordinator with the group. She says she walked up to the office Wednesday and noticed the door was propped open.
When Powell went inside, she says she found empty shelves. Most of the grocery donations they had received before spring break and cash from their money box were gone.
“This is our world, and I’m not even putting it lightly,” Powell said. “This is everything we are. We need them and we need to show them that we care and this is how we do it. We don’t just provide transportation, we provide basic needs and necessities.”
Powell says her main focus now is making sure they are ready when school starts again next week.
Anyone who would like to help or donate is asked to check out the organization’s Facebook page.
