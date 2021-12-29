GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 26-year-old man.
Jaquan Jenkins left his home near Southeast 193rd Avenue and Southeast Yamhill Street on Tuesday at about 11 a.m. and has not been seen since. Jenkins reportedly takes medication and has the cognitive capacity of a third-grade child.
According to police, Jenkins will likely not be able to communicate his name to others, and has a tendency to be violent. He knows how to travel by mass transit. Police said his family believes he will be in the area of 82nd Avenue or downtown Portland near the Burnside Bridge looking for narcotics.
Jenkins is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, and has a shaved head. He was last seen wearing an unknown color hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes.
Anyone who sees Jenkins or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call police.