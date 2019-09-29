Gresham police seek help finding missing runaway 11-year-old

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are asking for the public’s help finding a runaway 11-year-old girl.
Police say Atlanta Schaffner was last seen leaving her home near the 2600 block of 201st at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
Schaffner has long brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5’ 1” tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She may be wearing gray sweatpants.
Police say she knows how to use public transportation.
Anyone who knows of Schaffner’s whereabouts is asked to call 503-823-3333 or if needed, 911.
