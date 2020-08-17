GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Department is asking for the public's help one year after a 38-year-old man was found stabbed to death.
On Aug. 17, 2019, Nathan Butchek was found dead in a parking lot off Northeast Wilkes Road and Northeast 181st Avenue.
His death was ruled a homicide.
No further information about the investigation has been released.
Last year, FOX 12 spoke to Butchek's sisters who said he was kind and had no enemies.
Police said family has been active in the community with posting flyers seeking information that leads to an arrest in the case.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Gresham police at 503-618-2719.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
