GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men who reportedly stole tens of thousands of dollars worth of construction equipment in Gresham.
Police said the theft occurred on the evening of Oct. 26 at a church in the 1200 block of Northeast Kelly Avenue.
About $80,000 worth of construction equipment was taken from the church property.
Anyone who recognizes the men, or the vehicles they were driving, is asked to contact Detective Carlson at 503-618-3207. Please reference case number 19-59350.
Shouldn't they just be praying for this? Since they're dumb enough to believe in God they're certainly dumb enough to believe prayer works.
