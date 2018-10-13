GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – Gresham police are seeking the public’s help to identify a theft suspect.
Police said a business fell victim to theft when a man walked into Eastside Music located at 21977 Southeast Stark Street and stole a guitar.
Security cameras captured the suspect as he entered the store and asked where the guitar picks were located, according to officers.
The suspect sat down and played one of the electric keyboards on display before walking over and selecting a black LTD electric guitar off of a wall.
Police said the man then disappeared into a room and came out later with a coat draped over the guitar.
The suspect walked out of the store and travels westbound on Southeast Stark Street, according to police.
Anyone with information related to the suspect’s identity is asked to contact the Gresham Police Department.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
