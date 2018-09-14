GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are looking for witnesses who saw a shooting that hit three homes and a business on Friday to come forward.
Police said they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the report of shots heard in the area of Northeast 188th Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street.
Shell casings were found at the location but no victims or suspects, according to police.
Police said during the shooting three occupied homes and a business were hit, but no one was injured.
A black SUV with tinted windows and a broken rear or side window may be involved, according to police.
The East Metro Gang Enforcement Team is investigating.
Anyone who witnessed or has information about the shooting is asked to call Deputy Stephens at 503.793.4525.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.