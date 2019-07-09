GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police officers were busy responding to more than 40 firework-related calls during this year's Fourth of July celebrations.
Police said they added six additional officers that specifically responded to 44 firework-related calls on July 4.
More than 1,000 illegal fireworks were seized.
Police told FOX 12 those fireworks will be handed over to the Explosives Disposal Unit to be destroyed.
Police said officers issued 34 citations. Seventeen were for noise violations, and the other 17 for possession and use of illegal fireworks.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
