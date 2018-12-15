GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 37-year-old man was arrested early Saturday morning after police say he broke into an apartment and refused to come out.
Police responded to the 1300 Block of Northeast 186th Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on the report of an unwanted person at a residence.
The caller said a man they knew was outside their apartment, but he was not welcome, and he wouldn’t leave.
Officers arrived at the scene and the suspect broke through the apartment door and entered the unit.
Police evacuated the residents of the apartment and called out to the suspect, but he would not come out.
A K-9 was deployed and police used a taser before they took the man into custody. Police said the taser had no effect on the suspect, identified as Torn Saephan.
Saephan faces charges of first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of methamphetamine.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
