GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police say a 3-year-old boy who was taken by his mother during a supervised visit has been found.
Police reported late Thursday night that they were looking for Rosalie and Zayden Dunlap.
Rosalie is Zayden’s mother, according to police, and she is only allowed supervised visits with him. Police said she took Zayden outside of a visit and they had not been seen since.
Prior to 10 a.m. Friday, police reported that Zayden had been found and is safe.
Police did not provide any updates about Rosalie. No further information was released.
Well it would be nice to know a little more about this case. Do I root her on because the system mistreated her or is she really the bad person is this case. You can see that I do not trust our judicial system. I have personnel experience in how the system can mistreat you. Until we clean up the judicial system no decision coming through it can truly be trusted !
