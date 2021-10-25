GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - The Gresham Police Officers' Association is raising concerns over changes coming to the Gresham Police Department in 2022, that it says will dramatically impact public safety.

Gresham Police Officers' Association President, Thomas Walker, says the department will lose its Neighborhood Enforcement Team, Traffic Unit and Transit Division.

"It's a huge deal especially too when you have traffic officers that you know run target admissions for speed enforcement, DUI enforcement it's going to be left up to district officers who are already overwhelmed to take on those duties," Walker said. "The Neighborhood Enforcement Team you know which deals with homelessness issues, they deal with abandoned RVs and all the problems that come along with encampments throughout the city. So it's going to be problematic."

Walker says the Transit Division deals with safety on the MAX Light Rail Service and bus lines.

I think that you're going to see some significant changes unfortunately in our city," Walker said. "I think the crime is going to skyrocket."

Walker says the Gresham Police Department has historically been underfunded and is short-staffed right now.

He says officers are aware of these teams disbanding in the new year.

"We currently have a signup sheet right now where all the officers that are a part of patrol, investigations and these specialty units I just talked about they're all rebidding for shifts," Walker said.

The city issued this statement on the changes to the police department:

"The City of Gresham, like many cities across the country, is facing extraordinary staffing shortages throughout city operations, including our police department.

Although it is common for police departments to operate with a 3-5% vacancy rate, due to officers retiring, moving to other agencies, or leaving law enforcement altogether, we are experiencing a higher vacancy rate than normal, leaving us with 12 vacancies and a team of 127 sworn officers. As well, like many other organizations, we are struggling to find applicants to fill vacant positions.

This is occurring at the same time that Gresham, like other cities in our region, is experiencing an uptick in crime and gun violence, which places additional demands on our officers.

It’s important to note that these challenges are not a result of budget cuts—the budget for Fiscal Year 2021/2022 remains unchanged from adoption earlier this year.

While we are exploring a variety of possible solutions to these challenges even if we could hire 12 new officers tomorrow, it takes 12-18 months to send them to the police academy and train them to work independently. Changes need to be made in the interim for the health and wellbeing of our officers as well as for the safety of our communities.

After hearing the collective frustration of our police officers, along with the growing concern of our residents, adjustments are being made to provide workforce relief to officers as well as address the escalating violence impacting our communities.

As of January 1, 2022, the Traffic Unit, the Neighborhood Enforcement Team, and the officers in the Transit Division will be temporarily reassigned to patrol and investigations in order to alleviate the pressure officers and investigators are experiencing.

For the community, this means that instead of traffic officers, there are more patrol officers. This means that we will have more police officers directly responding to 911 calls. All patrol officers can respond to traffic issues and issue traffic tickets; Gresham Police will still enforce traffic safety laws.

In addition, three detectives from our Neighborhood Enforcement Team will will be reassigned to our investigations unit to assist with prevention of, and speedy resolution to, violent crime.

These changes serve to create a more centralized workforce, one that is better equipped to respond to the needs of this community at this moment in time.

It is important to remember that these adjustments are temporary and a reflection of staffing shortages, not budget constraints. Again, the Police Department budget as adopted for this fiscal year of 2021/2022 remains unchanged.

These are complex issues and will require thoughtful and sustainable solutions and we will continue to develop additional plans to provide the appropriate level of public safety services based on the number of officers we currently have employed. The City is exploring a number of options, which include examining hiring strategies, evaluating how police respond to non-emergency calls, and if non-sworn staff could be swiftly hired to support officers in their work. We expect to have this work finalized within the next few months and will be sharing more detailed information at that time.

Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us and thank you for your patience as we develop lasting solutions that will benefit our officers as well as our residents."

For Walker, who says he's been with the force for 15 years, he wants to see the City of Gresham and the community invest more in public safety, especially when violent crime is skyrocketing.

"It's highly emotional and it's one of those things where we've been beating this drum for years," Walker said. "And it's like I'm trying to clean up the ocean and you're giving me a mop and a bucket to do it with."