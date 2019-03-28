Gresham school worker named a finalist for nationwide Custodian of the Year award

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man who works at Hogan Cedars Elementary School in Gresham is a finalist for the national Custodian of the Year award.
Nick Sifuentes is one of 10 finalists for the award, which is presented by Cintas Corp.
Sifuentes is the only custodian from the Pacific Northwest to make the final vote.
The public will decide the winner by voting online through April 19. The winner will receive a $5,000 cash prize, along with $5,000 in products and services for the school.
All nine other finalists will receive a $500 cash prize.
“In its sixth year, the Custodian of the Year Contest aims to draw attention to the extraordinary yet often invisible heroes who contribute more than cleanliness to create a healthy and fun learning environment for students and faculty,” according to a Cintas statement.
The company received nearly 4,000 nominations.
According to Sifuentes’ bio, "Committed to building positive relationships with students who need extra support and attention, Nick is often found greeting children as they start their day and leading the school’s Green Team and recycling program. Nick proudly serves on the Safety and Wellness Committee and Resource Team and approaches all challenges with a “can-do” attitude. Above all, Nick exemplifies the school’s motto: Engaging Hearts and Minds Every Day."
