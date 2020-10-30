GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - The owner of a Gresham electronics store says he will not press charges after someone was caught on camera stealing merchandise earlier this week.
Store owner Blane Hartleb previously shared the surveillance video of three people appearing to work together to steal an $800 amplifier and a $500 stereo from his business.
In the video, two male suspects and one female suspect are seen entering the store, then gathering in the back to talk.Two of the suspects then distract the store employees while the third walks out the door with the amplifier. That suspect then comes back in, grabs the stereo and leaves.
On Friday, Hartleb said the father of one of the suspects saw the news story and went to Outrageous Audio and returned the stolen equipment.
Hartleb said the man made his son bring it all back and apologized. Hartleb said he is just happy this story ended the way it did.
"He came down today, he brought this stuff back, and i just can't believe how good of an ending this is, you know, I feel all of us need something good right now with what's going on, so I'm not gonna press charges," Hartleb said.
Hartleb said the man told him he already sold his son's car and he will be punished.
