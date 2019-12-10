GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A Gresham high school teacher was surprised during an assembly Tuesday morning.
Julie Rowell was awarded the Milken Educator Award.
The award honors educators across the country who inspire excellence.
Rowell teaches English language learner classes which help students who only have two or three years of English under their belts.
She is the only award winner from Oregon and is joining about 40 other honorees from across the country.
