GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing out of Gresham Monday has been located.
Kiah Bennett was last seen Monday around 5:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Northeast 3rd Street, according to the Gresham Police Department.
Police confirmed to FOX 12 on Wednesday morning that Bennett had been found later Monday night in southeast Portland.
No other details were released.
(1) comment
5' 6" - 85 lbs? She's a toothpick. If she's standing sideways, she could hide behind a sign pole.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.