GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A 16-year-old girl who was reporting missing out of Gresham Monday has been located. 

Kiah Bennett was last seen Monday around 5:20 p.m. in the 600 block of Northeast 3rd Street, according to the Gresham Police Department. 

Police confirmed to FOX 12 on Wednesday morning that Bennett had been found later Monday night in southeast Portland. 

No other details were released. 

