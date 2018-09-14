WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - Firefighters say an outbuilding in Washougal was destroyed by flames Friday, along with everything inside.
The outbuilding in the 2600 block of H Street was used for storage and caught fire around 11:30 a.m., according to the Camas-Washougal Fire Department.
Fire authorities believe sparks from a nearby grinder started the fire. The grinder was being used on a piece of metal.
No injuries were reported.
East County Fire and Rescue assisted the Camas-Washougal Fire Department at the scene Friday.
