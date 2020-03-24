PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Many grocery stores across the country, including here in Oregon, are making changes to protect their workers and customers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Zupan's Markets on West Burnside is trying to maintain normalcy in a time of unknowns, but you will notice new signs are up encouraging social distancing and floor decals that help customers stay six feet behind food service counters.
"I think people need to self-regulate themselves, but just kind of letting them know in a nice, kind way," Zupan's Markets owner Mike Zupan said.
Cashiers are also taking extra precautions.
"I wear gloves, I have to spray everything down all the time now, it's focusing a lot more on the sanitary side for me," Zupan's bagger Leeza Borst said.
Borst says she's also starting to encourage customers to bag their own groceries if they're using reusable bags to help prevent the transmission of the virus. Other grocery stores, like QFC, have signs up discouraging the use of reusable bags altogether.
Other grocery companies like Fred Meyer, Albertsons, and Safeway, are installing plexiglass barriers at checkout counters. Those installations have already started and are expected to continue in the following two weeks. An Albertsons Companies spokesperson referred to them as "sneeze guards" in a news release sent Friday.
Check this out: plexiglass barriers like this one (in a Denver store) are getting installed at Safeway, Albertsons and Fred Meyer grocery stores across the country, including OR. And reusable bags might be a no-go. More grocery store precautions on @fox12oregon at 5 #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/YYUX8NB86G— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) March 24, 2020
Union representatives for grocery workers believe even more can be done to keep employees safe as they continue to provide essential services during the pandemic.
"[They're] working incredible hours, and on top of that having to worry about a virus that we can't test for and can't see," Local 555 President Dan Clay said.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 represents around 20,000 retail grocery workers in Oregon and southwest Washington.
Clay believes people working in grocery stores should also be given coronavirus tests, regardless of whether or not they're showing symptoms.
"It's really important that the folks that everybody is going to be seeing when they go to the store to get food have been tested and know that they aren't contributing to the problem," Clay said.
Fred Meyer sent a news release Tuesday that said it is also advocating for its workers to get PPE from the government, behind health care workers. The news release also said Fred Meyer is adjusting its store hours to allow for thorough cleaning and restocking.
Some grocery companies have also announced they will be paying their employees more for the additional workload and stress. Clay told FOX 12 that Safeway and Albertsons are increasing their rates by two dollars an hour, while Fred Meyer and QFC have said they will be giving out bonuses.
Local 555 said there is a very high need for additional workers in the grocery industry right now.
"It's a historically busy time," Clay said.
Fred Meyer, Safeway and Albertsons are all hiring right now.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
No reusable grocery bags? That will get Brownshirt Kate’s knickers in a pinch!
Imagine that!😁
Single use bags don't look so bad now..right Kate?
