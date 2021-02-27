PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced the following groups would become eligible on March 29:
- Adults age 45 to 64 with underlying health conditions as defined by the CDC
- Seasonally-impacted frontline workers, such as migrant seasonal farmworkers, seafood and agricultural workers, and food processing workers
- Currently displaced victims of the September 2020 wildfires
- Wildland firefighters
- People living in low-income and congregate senior housing
- Individuals experiencing houselessness
Then, on May 1, these groups will be eligible:
- Individuals age 16-45 with underlying health conditions
- Multigenerational household members
- AND All other frontline workers as defined by the CDC- including grocery store workers, postal workers and those in public transit.
While this announcement brings hope for many - not everyone likes the order in which they'll receive their dose.
"It doesn't matter how small you make your Covid bubble to protect yourself. There is a grocery store worker in your bubble because you have to eat," Dan Clay, president of Grocery Workers' Union- UFCW 555, said.
That's why he said May 1 is not soon enough, especially because they are considered essential.
"The decision to put everyone at risk and then put them at the end of the line is a travesty. These folks don't have a choice as to whether they shelter at home or show up to work," Clay said.
According to the CDC, frontline essential workers like grocery store workers and postal workers are recommended to be in group 1B. However, they don't specify which order 1B groups should receive their doses.
Clay said this last year has been hard for his union members and the governor's announcement was just another blow.
"Especially my grocery workers, who come face to face with hundreds of people every day who have families like you and me who are worried about taking this coronavirus home to them," Clay said. "They don't want to kill their family members, but they go to work and do what they're supposed to do."
FOX 12 did reach out to the Governor's office for a statement on the decision-making process to prioritize these groups, but we have not heard back yet.
