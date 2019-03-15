ASTORIA, OR (KPTV) - Search and rescue crews have suspended the ground search for a 29-year-old woman last seen on the Astoria Riverwalk.
Maya Sanders was last seen in downtown Astoria Tuesday afternoon while crossing Marine Drive at 16th Street.
Police found some of her property on 6th Street and a scarf was found near the Comfort Suites on the Riverwalk.
In an update from Astoria 911 Dispatch Thursday morning, officials said several tips about Sanders were received Wednesday. One of the tips confirmed that she was spotted on the North Tongue Point industrial area around 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators gathered surveillance footage from several cameras in the area and found that Sanders was recorded alone, walking north on the pier and out of the frame of the shot.
Dispatch said she was not recorded returning to shore after entering the pier.
Clatsop County Search and Rescue conducted ground and water searches, but were unable to yield any clues on Sanders.
Ground search was suspended Friday, but crews do have plans to return to the area to conduct shoreline searches.
The Clatsop County Marine Patrol will continue to operate in the area over the next few weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Astoria Police Department at 503-325-4411.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.