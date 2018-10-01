VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Dutch Bros. Coffee opened a new location in Vancouver early Monday morning.
The local coffee chain introduced the new store near Northeast 51st and 112th with a fundraiser, donating a dollar from every drink sale Monday to the YMCA of Clark County.
The store started serving customers and collecting funds at 5 a.m.
“That’s what we’re all about … peace, love and positivity and just being respectful to everyone that comes by and serving everyone with a smile,” Isaac Tully, a barista at Dutch Bros., said.
The company, which was founded in Oregon, says the new store is their 321st location.
