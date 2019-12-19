PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland homeless community and advocates are urging the city of Portland to end its practice of clearing out and removing illegal campsites.
Sisters of the Road is one of several groups behind a moratorium on homeless camp sweeps.
Thursday, they kicked off a campaign outside Portland City Hall.
“The sweeps are deadly,” Jeffrey Liddicoat said. “When you don’t have the basic things you need to survive, survival gear which they take and destroy or don’t give it back to you, tents, sleeping bags, tarps, peoples medication gets taken.”
According to city data, between 40 and 80 campsites are posted and cleaned up each week city wide.
The most recent data from the City of Portland shows during the first week of Dec., 43 campsites had notices posted and were cleaned up.
The data said city workers met with 305 people living in camps, collected garbage, bio-hazardous material and coordinated with service providers.
When camps are cleaned up, campers are giving between 48 hours and 10 days of advanced written notice to leave.
That is more time than a year ago when the city and ODOT entered into an agreement over camp removals within the city of Portland. Before then campers were given between 24-hours to seven days to leave.
Camp cleanups will be delayed for severe weather. There are specific guidelines to when that can occur.
Certain items removed during the clean-up, left unclaimed by the camper is kept by the city.
The city runs a personal property storage program that began in 2014-2015. A city spokesperson said it was originally inside a 1,000 sq ft repurposed housing bureau unit at the south edge of Portland.
The facility has moved to a new location that is more publicly accessible and had five times more space.
The city said the cost to lease the 5,500 sq ft space is $78,000 a year.
People used to have to call and make an appointment to retrieve their belongings but as of Nov. 30 there are now four dedicated staff members who are located at the storage facility Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and are available to help people retrieve their personal belongings during those times.
