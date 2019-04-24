Group calls for safer streets after woman hit, killed in NE Portland; PBOT to implement safety changes at intersection

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nearly five months into the year, police say 17 people have since died on the streets of Portland.
Most recently, a woman was hit and killed while crossing the street on Northeast Grand Avenue and Broadway Street.
A group held a rally at that intersection on Wednesday, holding up signs and calling for safer streets.
“We will continue to say loudly and clearly: We will make Oregon safe for pedestrians,” said Jessica Thompson, the executive director for Oregon Walks.
On Friday, Portland police say a woman was crossing the street near Northeast Grand and Broadway when she was hit and killed by a delivery truck. Her friend says she walked in the area often.
“She would always obey traffic laws. Even at night, she would make sure that she was taking caution. And for this just to happen in broad daylight just blows me away,” said Candi Wisk, a friend of the woman who died.
Advocacy groups say her death and others could've been prevented.
“Designing roads where you have to slow down to make a right turn or a left turn, you can't just speed through at 30 miles per hour, better signals, better lighting, more crossings,” said Izzy Armenta, transportation justice and communications manager for Oregon Walks.
As groups call for action, Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is directing the Portland Bureau of Transportation to do just that -- implementing safety changes at that intersection with plans to upgrade traffic signals overall giving pedestrians more time to cross the street, upgrading to protected left turns and other safety improvements – all to prevent another death on the streets of Portland.
She posted a statement on Facebook, which read in part:
“As I work with PBOT to implement these safety measures, I ask that you take two small steps that will save lives. Be alert for pedestrians and cyclists when traveling through intersections (every intersection is a crosswalk in Oregon!), especially when turning, and always drive at safe speeds. Infrastructure improvements will help reduce these tragedies but we cannot prevent all crashes, injuries, and deaths on our streets if drivers choose not to obey traffic laws and pay attention to the road.”
Meanwhile, the group is honoring the woman who died with her favorite flower and a walk in solidarity.
“We all deserve to be safe when walking in Oregon,” Thompson said.
Commissioner Eudaly says she's implementing a new crash response protocol. After every deadly crash, PBOT will install electronic messages to raise awareness.
PBOT says a permanent installation at NE Grand and Broadway with posts and paint will go up this weekend.
