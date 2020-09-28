PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – In response to Portland’s summer of unrest, and what they view as failed city leadership, a group of Portlanders is taking matters into their own hands – they formed what's called the "Coalition to Save Portland."
“Nothing’s happened, nothing’s changed,” Gabriel Johnson said.
Johnson, a life-long Portlander, talked to FOX 12 in mid-July, after he went to a protest to express his own views of patriotism, unity, and freedom, and the need for racial justice and police reform.
At the time, he told FOX 12 that violence was not the answer and now he’s started what’s called the Coalition to Save Portland.
“We’re really just trying to be that base and garner everyone together and as we build the coalition then we can start to apply more pressure on some of the city leaders to actually be about change,” Johnson said.
Beyond significant cuts to the Portland Police Bureau back in June, Johnson said he's heard a lot of talk but hasn't seen enough follow through.
“I think a lot of us can agree that perhaps we’re not going a good direction for Portland at the moment,” Angela Todd told FOX 12.
Todd, a business owner, is also part of the coalition, which wrote a letter to the city, saying in part:
"We are a coalition of citizens that is fed up. Fed up with the crime. Fed up with the arson. Fed up with the destruction. Fed up with the mismanagement. Fed up with not feeling safe on the streets of Portland. We see it all around us. Smashed windows, boarded up businesses, closed shops, violence, arson, crime. It’s not just downtown. It’s showing up everywhere.”
“When people have concerns and those concerns are hurting businesses they’re hurting livability and they’re infringing upon people’s safety and it’s causing violence that’s not the way that you lead a city and that needs to stop and that’s what the coalition supports,” Todd said.
In the coalition’s letter, they also expressed concern for the upcoming election, questioning if either mayoral candidate – Ted Wheeler or Sarah Iannarone – could be a true leader. The letter says they welcome a conversation with them and any write-in candidates about long-term solutions to Portland’s problems.
“We want to live in a place that’s safe, we want to live in a place where everyone’s heard, everyone has an opportunity to be at the table, we want to live in a place that’s fair,” Todd said.
“I think it’s going to take more than a couple of months – we’re talking years to get back to where the city needs to be,” Johnson said.
FOX 12 sent that coalition letter to both mayoral candidate's campaigns and received statements from both.
The statement from Wheeler’s campaign manager reads:
"All Portlanders want safe streets, a welcoming downtown, and protections for peaceful protest and expression. The mayor is working towards those goals every day, uniting Portlanders around shared values, and working directly with stakeholders to reduce tension and end violence. The mayor welcomes all constructive voices in this effort.”
And Iannarone’s campaign manager said:
"The vast majority of Portland supports Black Lives Matter, non-violent demonstrations, and rethinking public safety in a way that truly keeps Portlanders safe. Of course, Sarah condemns violence and arson. She also stands against police brutality, fascism, and white nationalism. We are focused on our campaign and getting Sarah’s message to voters, which is that she is the qualified candidate to lead Portland into a better, more equitable, just and prosperous future for all."
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(3) comments
So, your choices for mayor are: Ted Wheeler(a hardcore leftist who appears to care only for the accumulation of personal power and maintaining his status as one of the elites, and Sarah Iannarone ( an even further hardcore leftist?
No wonder Portland looks like it does.
No offense to all of you well meaning people, but y'all are just wizzin' in the wind. This, like so many other attempts to get through the thick liberal skulls at City Hall and down in Salem, will be roundly rejected. Look folks, the liberals who are in power and control..don't care what you think. What drives them is their terminal TDS, and getting Trump out of office. They're so "out of ideas," that they think turning their cities over to the criminals, and blaming it on Trump..is the best one they can come up with. The absurdity and insanity of it all..is just mind numbing.
Good luck Portland, you've got a real "Kang or Kodos" decision in front of you. Fans of the Simpsons will get the reference.
