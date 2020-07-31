PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program expired on Friday, leaving millions of people without options, including many Oregonians.
Crowds gathered at an unemployment for Black Lives Matter rally in Portland on Friday evening, with many in attendance demanding change.
People are starting to gather for an unemployed workers for #blacklives rally. The group will then march from here to the #JusticeCenter. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/vPM2p7d8bl— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 1, 2020
Organizers presented a list of demands, starting with extending that $600 in unemployment assistance from the federal government. They also want the government to provide free PPE and COVID-19 testing, mortgages and rents canceled until further notice, safe access to shelter, and ultimately, universal healthcare.
“A lot of people who lost their jobs and were working the jobs that made them vulnerable, service industry, the very precarious jobs, were people of color,” Jesse, Unemployed Workers Council Organizer, said.
Jesse says racial and economic justice go hand in hand, and that you can’t have one without the other.
People at the rally marched from the waterfront and were peaceful into Friday night.
