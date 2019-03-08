Kelsey Juliana was born in Eugene. Her middle name, Cascadia, honors her Pacific Northwest roots. But, Juliana said, home is not what it once was.
“We are seeing the effects of climate change first-hand as young people, growing up in the state of Oregon,” Juliana told FOX 12 at a press conference Friday.
The environmental changes, she said, are apparent everywhere.
“From our coast lines, to our high mountain ranges, we’re seeing it in our valleys," she said.
Severe wild fire seasons, polluted rivers and less snow winter snow on our mountain tops, Juliana said, are the reason she and three others sued the state of Oregon in 2011.
The lawsuit, Chernaik V. Brown, argues that state lawmakers, including Governor Kate Brown, have a legal obligation to preserve natural resources.
“This is the time, now more than ever, to act on the urgency of climate change," she said.
And, although the Oregon Appellate Court recently ruled against Juliana and the other plaintiffs, the group filed an appeal for Supreme Court review Friday. Multnomah County leaders are now standing behind them.
“We support the young people who are asking Oregon’s highest court to review the court of appeals’ decision,” Multnomah County Chairwoman Deb Kafoury said.
According to her, the county is the first sovereign government to publicly pledge support for this case. Kafoury said, county leaders believe law makers have a moral and legal duty to protect natural resources.
And, while the legal battle continues at the state level, Juliana has also taken the legal battle to federal court. In 2015, she and 20 other youth from around the country filed a separate suit against the United States.
“The United States is accountable to a quarter of the world’s global emissions. We only hold 4% of the global population,” Juliana said.
Together, the group is demanding the federal government address climate change, claiming the inaction of U.S. leaders is violating their constitutional right to life, liberty and property.
Juliana said although the movement is being led by youth, it is multigenerational. She also told FOX 12, it is not a partisan issue.
Despite the odds they are facing, Juliana said she is confident they will succeed.
“We’re not deterred by what ifs and we are certainly not looking at if this case fails. That’s not really an option," she said.
The U.S. government has made several attempts to have the case dismissed, to no avail. However, a trial date has not yet been set.
As for the state case, while a petition was filed for the Oregon Supreme Court to review it, there is no guarantee it will. According to Juliana’s lawyer, the court has “discretionary review”, meaning it is under no obligation to review a case. The justices can select cases they want to review.
Regardless of if it moves forward, the youth say they are planning a worldwide school walkout in support of climate action, March 15. The demonstration will be held in front of Portland City Hall, from 11 a.m. to 12p.m.
