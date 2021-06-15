MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A group of people rallied outside the Multnomah County Courthouse demanding Oregon's eviction moratorium, which is set to expire in about two weeks, be extended.

The state started the moratorium in April 2020 because tenants were financially struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting in July, renters protected by it will have to start paying rent. Oregonians have until next February to make payments on previous months they missed but renters can get kicked out if they don't make new rent payments starting next month.

So, how many people are going to be facing a problem once the moratorium ends? The exact number isn't known but a study from Portland State University estimates as many as 89,000 Oregon households owe back rent and as many as 200,000 face problems making rent each month. More than half of those households have kids.

On Tuesday, a group called "Don't Evict PDX" held a rally outside the Multnomah County Courthouse. Demonstrators who FOX 12 spoke with shared their concerns about the upcoming expiration.

"A lot of people are still trying to get back to work and everything and/or catch up from the bills from the pandemic," Heather Ryan said.

"I'm really concerned about upcoming evictions, current evictions, a lot of people being pushed out of their homes during a crisis and just the ongoing violence of people losing housing and being displaced along with their families," Gabriel Burns told FOX 12.

The group is calling for an extension of the moratorium, legal counsel for tenants, and for support of the measures in its "Keep Oregonians Housed" petition. Lawmakers in Salem are considering extending protections for vulnerable renters.